World Cup 2026 Boston Tickets Guide: Gillette Stadium schedule, group fixtures & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

Located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium will host a total of seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, covering both group stage and knockout rounds.

Over its 23-year history, Gillette Stadium has welcomed a range of major events, including NFL and MLS games, international soccer matches, college football events, and concerts featuring some of the world’s biggest artists.

With 48 teams set to battle it out for the ultimate prize of the World Cup, the tournament will take place across June and July in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For sponsorship reasons, the venue will be referred to as “Boston Stadium” during the World Cup.

Whether you're planning to attend a match or simply want to explore the venue while in town, GOAL has everything you need to know for a smooth and memorable experience.

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