Gianni Infantino hits back at critics over 'shameful' 2026 World Cup ticket prices

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States continues, the debate surrounding ticket accessibility has reached a fever pitch. Supporters have expressed outrage at prices they deem "exorbitant," with some seats for the final at MetLife Stadium reportedly listed for several thousand pounds.

The FIFA chief moved to clarify why the governing body is holding its ground on the current pricing structure despite the backlash. He argued that the seasonal income generated during the 39-day tournament is what sustains the organisation’s global operations during the years between events.