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What was Donnarumma doing?! Man City goalkeeper survives TWO early scares against Coventry after shaky start at the Etihad
Donnarumma blunders nearly gift Coventry lead
The reigning Premier League champions might have expected a comfortable afternoon against Frank Lampard’s struggling Coventry City, but Donnarumma had other ideas during a chaotic opening sequence.
Inside the first eight minutes, the Italian goalkeeper sent waves of anxiety through the home crowd with a series of uncharacteristic errors. The first major alarm bell rang when a routine back-pass from Abdukodir Khusanov seemed to completely catch the former PSG man off guard, leading to a desperate scramble on the goal line. The ball appeared to be trickling toward the net, and Donnarumma managed to scramble the ball away before the ball crossed the line.
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Man City escape goal-line drama
Social media was instantly ablaze with debate over whether the ball had actually traversed the white line, with many rival fans suggesting that the champions had benefited from a fortunate non-call.
However, the scare did little to settle the hosts' nerves as they struggled to maintain their usual composure at the back. It was a bizarre start for a goalkeeper of Donnarumma’s pedigree, especially against a side that had failed to pick up a single point in their opening two fixtures. The Italian’s shaky footwork and hesitant decision-making provided Coventry with a glimmer of hope that they could cause one of the biggest upsets of the young season.
Awoniyi misses golden chance to stun Etihad
If the goal-line scramble was a warning, the second incident was a full-blown emergency for Manchester City. A loose pass across the defensive line allowed Taiwo Awoniyi to burst through, leaving the striker clean through on goal, leaving Donnarumma exposed in a one-on-one situation.
It was the kind of opportunity clinical forwards dream of, yet the Nigerian international failed to capitalize. With the weight of his country’s expectations on his shoulders, the former Nottingham Forest man could only pull his effort wide of the target, wasting a magnificent chance to put the visitors ahead.
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Haaland breaks deadlock after Citizens recover
After surviving the early storm, Manchester City eventually asserted their dominance, led by the inevitable Erling Haaland. The Norwegian superstar, who continues to rewrite the record books, was at the heart of everything positive for the hosts.
While Coventry's Carl Rushworth performed admirably in goal, he could not stop Haaland forever. The breakthrough finally arrived when Haaland nods in from close range to give City a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime interval. It was a clinical header that showcased the striker’s aerial prowess and served as a harsh reminder to Coventry about the cost of missing their own chances.
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