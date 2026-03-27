Gianluigi Buffon offers Manuel Neuer advice on next move as Italy legend insists Bayern Munich star has 'five more years' in him

Buffon emphasised that the decision to retire is deeply personal, urging Neuer to ignore external pressure. Reflecting on his own storied career at Parma, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, the Italian legend highlighted that internal motivation is the only metric that truly matters when the body begins to age, citing his move to the French capital at a similar age.

"I’d only just moved to Paris Saint-Germain! So he can carry on for another five years [laughs]. No, please don’t. He should retire when he feels it’s the right time. I was a bit mad back then; I thought that if I went to Paris, I’d win the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper again," Buffon told FC Bayern’s club magazine, 51.

"I wish him all the very best from the bottom of my heart and congratulate him on his career at the very highest level. And I’d like to tell him not to rush into a decision, but to take his time and listen to his inner voice. Unlike the rest of us goalkeepers, he doesn’t have to make a decision in a fraction of a second, but rather the right one."