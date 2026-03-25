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Rahul Chalke

Germany squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Germany's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Four-time world champions Germany will enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of Europe's traditional powerhouses.

The German national team last won the World Cup in 2014, famously humiliating hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final before defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final at the Maracana to bring the ultimate prize back to Berlin. However, since that triumph, Germany have experienced a significant slump in form at major international tournaments.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Die Mannschaft were shockingly eliminated in the group stages, a disappointment they repeated at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being drawn into a group of death alongside Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica.

Nevertheless, Germany possess a squad filled with high-quality players, including some of the most exciting young talents in Europe. This makes them a dangerous opponent despite their recent shortcomings at the big stage.

It will be interesting to see how Julian Nagelsmann utilises this group of players and how far Germany can go in the tournament next year.

GOAL takes a look at the players at their disposal.

  • Marc Andre ter Stegen Germany 2024Getty Images

    Goalkeepers

    With the legendary Manuel Neuer now retired from Germany duty, Girona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper for Die Mannschaft at the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada next year but he has sustained a hamstring injury that has seen him ruled out until April. 

    Ter Stegen's injury issues have thrown the race for the starting goalkeeper spot wide open. Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann has performed well in the Bundesliga, while Alexander Nubel of Stuttgart is also a reliable option. Former Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is now at Nottingham Forest but he is their second-choice stopper. 

    Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu is a potential wildcard option, as he has impressed in the Bundesliga, while Bayern Munich deputy Jonas Urbig has also recently won a call-up ahead of the tournament. 

    Still, if Ter Stegen returns to fitness, he is expected to be the undisputed starter, having spent much of his international career playing second fiddle to Neuer.

    PlayerClub 
    Marc-Andre ter StegenGirona 
    Alexander NubelStuttgart
    Oliver BaumannHoffenheim
    Kevin TrappEintracht Frankfurt
    Stefan OrtegaNottingham Forest
    Noah AtuboluFreiburg
    Jonas UrbigBayern Munich
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  • Antonio Rudiger Germany 06192024(C)Getty Images

    Defenders

    In the German defence, some familiar names may be missing, but the options available to Julian Nagelsmann are still of high quality. Thilo Kehrer of Monaco has been impressive playing at centre-back, while Jonathan Tah from Bayern Munich is another excellent option in the heart of the defense.

    Antonio Rudiger continues to be a stalwart at the back for both club and country and will once again be a key player for Germany at the World Cup next year.

    Waldemar Anton, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart in 2024, is another strong contender for a center-back role alongside club teammate Niklas Sule.

    In the wider areas, Germany are well equipped with players like David Raum, Robin Gosens, and Maximilian Mittelstadt. Newcastle United star Malick Thiaw and Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck Despite a seemingly weaker backline on paper as compared to the ones in previous years, Nagelsmann is the ideal manager to get the best out of them.

    PlayerClub
    Jonathan TahBayern Munich
    Antonio RudigerReal Madrid
    Thilo KehrerMonaco
    Waldemar AntonDortmund
    Robin KochFrankfurt
    David RaumRB Leipzig
    Yann BisseckInter Milan
    Nico SchlotterbackDortmund
    Maximilian MittelstadtStuttgart
    Robin GosensFiorentina
    Benjamin HenrichsRB Leipzig
    Malick ThiawNewcastle
    Luca NetzNottingham Forest
    Julian ChabotStuttgart
    Niklas SuleDortmund
    Josha VagnomanStuttgart
  • Florian Wirtz Germany 2024Getty Images

    Midfielders

    Compared to the defense, Germany's midfield is significantly more formidable. Joshua Kimmich's presence in the middle of the park provides much-needed stability for the team, both in attack and defense.

    Young Aleksandar Pavlovic is one of the emerging talents in the German squad and could play a key role for Die Mannschaft at the tournament next year. Similarly, Felix Nmecha is another promising player who could be included in the World Cup squad.

    Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka is also expected to have an important role to play, while the attacking responsibilities in midfield will likely fall on the shoulders of the brilliant Florian Wirtz, who has endured a difficult season at Liverpool, but who remains a brilliant option at No.10. 

    PlayerClub
    Joshua KimmichBayern Munich
    Aleksandar PavlovicBayern Munich
    Robert AndrichBayer Leverkusen
    Tom BischofBayern Munich
    Leon GoretzkaBayern Munich
    Pascal GroßBrighton
    Felix NmechaDortmund
    Florian WirtzLiverpool
    Anton StachLeeds
    Lennart KarlBayern Munich
    Emre CanDortmund
    Vitaly JaneltBrentford
    Angelo StillerStuttgart
    Jamie LewelingStuttgart
    Brajan GrudaBrighton (On loan at Leipzig)

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  • Jamal Musiala Germany 2024Getty Images

    Attackers

    In the attacking department, Germany are well stacked with some of the top talents in Europe. Jamal Musiala will undoubtedly be the player to watch at the showpiece event in the USA, Mexico, and Canada next year. Despite his young age, Musiala is already considered one of the best attacking players in Europe.

    Alongside him, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry offer exciting options on the flanks for Nagelsmann, both possessing tremendous pace and flair. Brentford star Kevin Schade and Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade are also potential wildcard options at the top end of the pitch. Arsenal's Kai Havertz, although not a traditional striker, can play a vital role with his goal contributions.

    Deniz Undav and Niclas Fulkrug are also two very interesting options that Nagelsmann could possibly opt for.

    PlayerClub
    Jamal MusialaBayern Munich
    Serge GnabryBayern Munich
    Leroy SaneGalatasaray
    Karim AdeyemiDortmund
    Deniz UndavStuttgart
    Niclas FulkrugWest Ham (on loan at AC Milan)
    Maximilian BeierDortmund
    Julian BrandtDortmund
    Kai HavertzArsenal
    Nick WoltemadeNewcastle
    Ansgar KnauffFrankfurt
    Kevin SchadeBrentford
    Youssoufa MoukokoCopenhagen
    Chris FuhrichStuttgart
    Paul NebelMainz
  • Florian Wirtz Jamal Musiala Germany 2024Getty Images

    Germany star players

    As mentioned earlier, young Jamal Musiala is expected to be Germany's standout player at the 2026 World Cup. The talented youngster has been waiting for a stage like this and could play a crucial role if Germany make a deep run in the tournament.

    In addition to the Bayern Munich sensation, Florian Wirtz is another player who will attract significant attention from fans. The Liverpool ace has finally appeared to bed in at Anfield and has contributed 15 goal involvements in all competitions. 

    Veterans like Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger will also have major roles to play for Germany. Both have consistently been key figures for the national team and will once again be expected to deliver their best on the world stage.

    Up-front Kai Havertz could prove to be a important player for the Germans. Despite playing in the attacking midfield area for the major part of his career, Havertz has adapted well to play in the number 9 position.

  • Switzerland v Germany: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    Predicted Germany Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Nagelsmann has consistently preferred a 4-2-3-1 formation with double pivots. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, who have already played in that role under Nagelsmann at Bayern, are expected to feature similarly at the World Cup.

    In the backline, Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah can form a formidable center-back pairing, while Robin Gosens is a reliable option on the left. Thilo Kehrer, although naturally a center-back, has proven he can perform well in the wider areas when deployed at right-back.

    The front four of the German side offer a lethal attacking setup, with Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz forming the trio behind the striker, with Serge Gnabry providing coming off the bench. Kai Havertz, though not a traditional number nine, is capable of delivering solid performances as the target man up front, similar to how he has performed for Chelsea and Arsenal.

    Predicted Germany starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Gosens, Rudiger, Tah, Kehrer; Kimmich, Stiller; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz
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