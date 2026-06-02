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'A better chance than Germany!' - England's World Cup hopes assessed by ex-Tottenham star as he highlights Thomas Tuchel's one big weakness
Three Lions tipped as World Cup frontrunners
Former German international Freund has delivered a surprising verdict on the international landscape, suggesting that England are in a stronger position than his native country to lift the World Cup in 2026. While Germany boasts talents like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, Freund believes the overall depth of the squad falls short of the elite level required to dominate the global stage in North America.
Freund explained to Betway his reasoning for putting the Three Lions ahead of the DFB-Team. "They definitely have a better chance of winning the World Cup than Germany. Everyone in England has to realise that it was difficult for Tuchel to make the final decision of 26 players because they have far more options in England."
"We still have lots of discussions in Germany about a few players. For example, whether Matthias Ginter or Said El Mala should be in the squad. But England for Thomas Tuchel is far more difficult," he stated.
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The Tuchel factor and potential pitfalls
While the appointment of Tuchel has brought a sense of tactical sophistication to the England setup, Freund has highlighted a specific area of concern. Having watched Tuchel's career closely in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, the former Spurs man believes the manager’s interpersonal relationships with his players could be the deciding factor in whether England can handle the pressure of a major tournament's final stages.
Freund warned: "From the German point of view, I hope for him that they stick together as a team. If ever we have seen Tuchel have a weakness, it would be him struggling a little bit with the players individually. On that point, you can feel Kompany doing a better job at Bayern Munich than Tuchel did. That’s why it is so important at the World Cup, because you could be together for six or seven weeks if you go to the final, but it’s not easy when all 26 players want to play."
Germany's struggles and the road ahead
The outlook for Germany remains bleak according to Freund, who sees a significant gap between Julian Nagelsmann's side and the world's best.
Despite the presence of Liverpool star Wirtz, Freund insists that the squad lacks the necessary balance to overcome heavyweights like Brazil or France in a knockout scenario, especially given the gruelling travel and weather conditions expected during the 2026 tournament.
"It’s what I said four years ago in Qatar - we can’t be the champion. We can’t win the World Cup," Freund admitted bluntly. "We have a few young talents like Lennart Karl, Musiala and Wirtz, but we don’t have a deep, strong squad like England, France or Spain. Then you have Brazil, Argentina, who can also beat Germany. Even as a German myself, I would love to say that we can win the World Cup. But unfortunately, I don’t think we can."
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England & Germany: World cup 2026 kickoff
Germany has been drawn into Group E alongside Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador. The four-time world champions will kick off their tournament on June 14 against Curacao at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Meanwhile, England has been drawn into Group L, facing a challenging set of competitors in Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. The Three Lions are scheduled to begin their quest on June 17 with a high-stakes blockbuster opening match against Croatia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.
This clash promises to be a crucial test right out of the gate, likely deciding who takes the top spot in Group L.