'A better chance than Germany!' - England's World Cup hopes assessed by ex-Tottenham star as he highlights Thomas Tuchel's one big weakness

Former German international Freund has delivered a surprising verdict on the international landscape, suggesting that England are in a stronger position than his native country to lift the World Cup in 2026. While Germany boasts talents like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, Freund believes the overall depth of the squad falls short of the elite level required to dominate the global stage in North America.

Freund explained to Betway his reasoning for putting the Three Lions ahead of the DFB-Team. "They definitely have a better chance of winning the World Cup than Germany. Everyone in England has to realise that it was difficult for Tuchel to make the final decision of 26 players because they have far more options in England."

"We still have lots of discussions in Germany about a few players. For example, whether Matthias Ginter or Said El Mala should be in the squad. But England for Thomas Tuchel is far more difficult," he stated.