A €1m donation and three matches – German FA confirms unusual Red Bull agreement to secure Jurgen Klopp as national team boss

It has now emerged just how far the DFB had to go to get their man. Confirming the terms at Klopp's official unveiling on Friday, president Bernd Neuendorf revealed that the federation agreed to make a €1 million donation to the Red Bull-backed "Wings for Life" foundation as part of the deal to free Klopp from his prior commitments.

Neuendorf explained that the gesture was designed to acknowledge how smoothly Red Bull had handled his release. "The German Football Association has made these special arrangements in recognition of the fact that the release was handled in such an uncomplicated and unbureaucratic manner," he said.