'Spent a HUGE amount of money' - Gerard Pique calls on Man Utd players to take responsibility as he questions whether Red Devils are ready to mount Premier League & Champions League trophy charge

Speaking on the The Late Run Show, Pique was asked by the host if United have the quality to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League. The Spaniard responded emphatically, defending the revolving door of managers at Old Trafford. Pique stated: "I mean, they spend a huge amount of money, and the players they need to show that they are worth that money. Because right now, it's very easy to blame the coach when you don't have results. And it's... at least in football, this is what happens when a team is not performing well, it's the coach. But it's not true."