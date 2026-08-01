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Gennaro Gattuso breaks silence on Kenneth Taylor training ground bust-up as Lazio boss pays tribute to 'legend' Franco Baresi
Training ground bust up
Lazio's pre-season preparations at Formello were marred by tension this week when Gattuso ordered Taylor off the pitch following a heated argument. The clash erupted after the midfielder, signed from Ajax for €17m in January under Maurizio Sarri, complained about a knock before answering back to a rebuke from his manager. Unwilling to accept the reaction, Gattuso shouted "Vai fuori!" or "Get out!" and instructed the player to head straight to the dressing room.
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Gattuso clarification and praise
Speaking after a 6-3 friendly victory over Avellino with quotes via Alfredo Pedulla, Gattuso moved swiftly to diffuse the surrounding fuss. He insisted that the internal matter was put to rest within half an hour without lingering issues.
Addressing the dispute with Taylor, Gattuso stated: "The other day someone enjoyed writing about Taylor, but that’s part of the game. Those who know me know how I think, what my style is. For me it was all over after thirty minutes, and you saw that again this afternoon. We have to have this spirit."
Gattuso was otherwise encouraged by the tactical progress made by his side: "The team is starting to do what we want, high pressure, a high line, going man to man. There’s enthusiasm, we’re working well, and it’s a pleasure to coach them."
Tribute to Franco Baresi
Gattuso concluded his comments by paying a heartfelt tribute to Milan legend Baresi, who passed away on Friday. He remembered his former captain as a revered figure who revolutionised the libero role in modern football.
Offering his condolences to Baresi's family, Gattuso said: "Condolences to the family. When I spoke to him I stood to attention: he was the captain, a man who spoke and smiled little, but those few words he said were never wrong."
Reflecting further on Baresi's enduring legacy, Gattuso added: "He was unique, a legend. He left us too soon, but he’s gone to keep company with many great champions. He’ll remain in the history of world football, he’d have deserved a Ballon d’Or for his career for the way he changed the libero role."
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Discipline and season preparation
Lazio decided against imposing severe disciplinary sanctions on Taylor after the club hierarchy viewed the flare-up as routine internal friction. Gattuso’s squad are now prioritising physical conditioning and tactical sharpness ahead of the new campaign. The Biancocelesti kick off their Serie A season with an away fixture against Bologna on August 24.
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