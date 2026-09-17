'Not everyone comes back!' – Gavi makes honest injury admission after Barcelona hit seven

Gavi made his return from a recent injury lay-off as FC Barcelona stormed to a dramatic 7-2 victory over Racing Santander at Camp Nou. A hat-trick from Raphinha alongside strikes from João Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, and an own goal secured an emphatic result amidst torrential rain.

The win marked a historic moment for the Catalan club, winning all seven opening fixtures across all competitions.

They remain firmly top of the La Liga table with a flawless six wins from six matches, scoring 33 goals in the process.