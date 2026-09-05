Furious Roberto De Zerbi criticises Tottenham's misfiring attack after another goalless Premier League draw

Tottenham have failed to score in their opening three games for the first time since 1974 after securing a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Roberto De Zerbi was left furious with his £165 million attack after they failed to test the opposing goalkeeper against Oliver Glasner and his team.

The manager pointed out several missed opportunities where poor choices cost his side dearly. "In the last third we have to improve," De Zerbi said. "We have to improve and take better decisions, make keep calmer when we are close to doing something important in the final third."