Newcastle are actively seeking attacking reinforcements. After a disappointing campaign that rules out European football next term, the squad is set for a summer overhaul. At the same time, the club must sell players to meet Premier League financial rules. Star man Anthony Gordon, strongly linked with FC Bayern Munich, could be moved to raise funds.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and defender William Osula could also leave, each commanding a hefty fee; Bayern are also said to be monitoring Osula.