Following the decisive dismissal... Bastoni recalls the Suarez deal with Barcelona

The newspaper *Mundo Deportivo* has recounted the behind-the-scenes story of the Suárez transfer, which began on Tuesday 24 June 2014, when Uruguay were playing Italy in the World Cup in Brazil.

Shortly before the end of the match, the Uruguayan striker collided with Italian defender Chiellini and then bit him.

The ensuing scandal was so serious that FIFA swiftly punished Suárez with a nine-match ban, as well as suspending him from all football-related activities for four months.

Just three days later, the very same media outlets in Madrid, which had spent months promoting Suárez’s transfer from Anfield to the Bernabéu, justified the cancellation of the deal by citing the meniscus surgery on his right knee, which the Uruguayan player underwent on 22 May, and which did not prevent him, for example, from taking part in the World Cup a month later.

By that time, Barcelona had been making strenuous efforts to sign Liverpool’s Luis Suárez, who shared the Golden Boot award with Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2013-2014 season thanks to his 31 goals, and who had scored 83 goals in 133 matches for the Reds between 2011 and 2014.

Neither the biting incident nor the suspension changed the plan: Barcelona decided to wait for Luis Suárez, and made this clear to him, unlike Real Madrid.

In February 2024, the player himself recalled that surprise in Miami during the programme ‘La Mesa’, and the Uruguayan striker explained: “Before the 2014 World Cup, Real Madrid wanted to sign me, and everything was going well. They were thinking of selling Karim Benzema to Arsenal; it was all done and dusted.”

His image as a “bad boy” among British fans soon changed the stance of the hardline Liverpool, who renewed their star’s contract in December 2013 until 2018, and who were unofficially asking for more than €100 million before the summer of 2014 when they learned of Real Madrid’s interest.