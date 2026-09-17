Getty Images Sport
Damage control! Florentino Perez makes emergency trip to Ceuta after Vinicius Jr, Mbappe & Konate spark shirt controversy
Perez leads high-level delegation to Ceuta
According to OK Diario, Perez is set to travel to Ceuta this Friday in what is being viewed as a significant exercise in damage control for the Spanish giants. Accompanied by institutional director Emilio Butragueno and honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri, the delegation aims to repair the club's relationship with the local community.
The controversy stems from an incident that occurred on Tuesday at the Martinez Valero stadium, where Real Madrid secured a 3-2 victory over Elche. Before kickoff, as part of a league-wide initiative, players were expected to wear commemorative shirts featuring the slogan 'Todos somos caballas' (We are all Ceutans) to show solidarity with the city.
- AFP
Vinicius and Mbappe at the heart of the storm
However, Mbappe, Vinicius, and Ibrahima Konate drew intense scrutiny in the Spanish media after rolling their shirts up to their chests during pre-match warm-ups, deliberately obscuring the slogan before removing them - a gesture that sparked immediate outrage on social media and within Ceuta itself, where critics slammed the trio for showing a lack of professionalism and disrespecting a sensitive local issue.
Organised by a local business group, the initiative was designed to draw international attention to Ceuta's growing humanitarian crisis following a massive influx of migrants crossing from Morocco in July.
Madrid hierarchy concerned by public perception
Internally, the Real Madrid board is said to be deeply concerned about how the players' actions have been interpreted, fearing it could be misconstrued as indifference toward a Spanish territory. While the club originally backed the charity initiative, it subsequently defended the squad's freedom of personal expression in a bid to diffuse the situation.
However, Perez is taking no chances with the club's image. The president will lead an official delegation to Ceuta on Friday alongside club legend and Ceuta native Pirri to reinforce Real Madrid's unwavering institutional support for the city.
- Getty Images Sport
Mbappe clarifies his stance
Speaking to Diario AS on Wednesday, Mbappe moved to defuse the controversy by insisting his actions were not intended as a slight against the city. 'I want to explain this clearly, so people understand,' Mbappe stated. 'It was a decision made by the clubs, to wear the shirt. We players had to wear it. The first thing I want to say is that I stand in full solidarity with Ceuta and all the victims, because before being a player, I'm a human being.'
The forward, whose parents emigrated to France from Algeria and Cameroon, explained that he was caught in a delicate position trying to acknowledge all sides of the humanitarian crisis. 'But I also wanted to acknowledge and show support for all the migrants who've lost their lives and those who face harsh conditions. It was a difficult position to be in, because people might think I'm against the people of Ceuta, but no, absolutely not. I have nothing against them, and I fully support them in my thoughts. However, I also wanted to acknowledge everyone who is suffering,' he added.
Building on that sentiment, Mbappe made a passionate plea for unity and an end to the divide. 'Ultimately, I'm human, and I don't want to prioritise one form of suffering over another. There are people suffering, and it saddens me deeply to see that in the world. I am someone who wants the best for our world. I aim to send a message of positivity and peace, and I hope this is resolved quickly.'
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting