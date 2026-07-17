FIFA to hand out NFL-style championship rings to World Cup winners

Championship rings have long been a staple of the sporting landscape in the United States, acting as the ultimate symbol of success. By adopting this tradition, football's global governing body is embracing the local sporting heritage of the 2026 host nations. These rings are typically heavily customised, encrusted with jewels, and engraved with individual player names.

"In a momentous first for a FIFA competition, the tournament winners will also receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game," read a statement on FIFA's official website.

"Each ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself. Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history.

"One side of the ring proudly features the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team. Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity."