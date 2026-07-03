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FIFA defend VAR decision to disallow Croatia's stoppage time equaliser for hair flick as Portugal go through
Croatia's last-gasp goal was disallowed
Portugal secured progression after Croatia's stoppage-time equaliser was ruled out following a VAR review. Goncalo Ramos appeared to have won the match by heading Portugal into a 2-1 lead in the fourth minute of added time, before Josko Gvardiol found the net nine minutes later to spark Croatian celebrations.
The goal was initially awarded because it appeared Matanovic had not touched Ivan Perisic's cross before Mario Pasalic became involved in the move. However, referee Espen Eskas was sent to the pitchside monitor after Connected Ball Technology detected a slight contact from Matanovic, possibly off of his hair.
The touch, which was not visible in television replays, meant Pasalic was offside before providing the assist for Gvardiol. The goal was subsequently disallowed, preserving Portugal's lead and ending Croatia's hopes.
FIFA issues official statement on the call
After the match, FIFA issued a statement on X explaining why the goal was overturned. The governing body said the data collected by the sensor inside the official Adidas Trionda match ball confirmed the decisive touch from Matanovic and supported the on-field review.
FIFA said: "According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the @adidasfootball Trionda, the official match ball of the @FIFAWorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia's #20 Igor Matanović in the build up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal."
Connected Ball Technology proves decisive
The decision was made based on Connected Ball Technology. Although the contact was too slight to be seen by the naked eye or conventional replays, the sensor inside the ball produced data that enabled VAR to confirm the offside offence.
The statement continued: "IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a 'heartbeat graphic', and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions."
- AFP
Portugal continue as Croatia bow out
This victory secured Portugal's ticket to the round of 16, where they will face Spain at Dallas Stadium on Monday. Croatia's journey, however, is over. The defeat marks a bitter exit for Luka Modric and his team after they came within moments of forcing a different outcome before technology ultimately decided the match.
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