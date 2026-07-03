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'I felt slight contact with my hair' - Croatia star rages at last-gasp VAR call against Portugal as coach Zlatko Dalic slams refereeing decisions
Late VAR intervention breaks Croatia hearts
Croatia thought they had snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Portugal, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside after a review. The decisive moment came when technology detected the slightest touch from Matanovic before the ball reached the net.
The striker admitted he was unsure whether he had made contact, but was told by the referee that the ball's chip had confirmed it. Because Renato Veiga's touch was judged to be a deflection rather than a deliberate play, the original offside offence remained in place. Portugal held on for a 2-1 victory, while Croatia were left frustrated after seeing another goal ruled out.
- AFP
Matanovic question the decision
Matanovic reflected on the incident after the match, explaining that he initially did not know whether he had touched the ball. He said the referee informed him that the chip inside the ball had detected slight contact, which resulted in the offside decision.
"Honestly, I think I felt a slight contact with my hair," Matanovic admitted, as quoted by A Bola. "I asked the referee, I wasn't 100 percent sure if I had touched him. He told me that they have a chip in the ball, that there was a slight contact and that, therefore, it was offside.
"It's difficult to find the right words after the game. We played very well in the second half and deserved more. I haven't seen the penalty yet, but if you give that... Three goals, offside, a post... I have no words, we were very unlucky today.
"When I came on, I had a good feeling on the pitch. We played a very good game, but this will hurt. We have to move on, keep attacking and think about the European Championship."
Dalic slams 'very bad' officiating
While Matanovic was confused, Dalic was outright furious. The head coach did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating, suggesting that his side were offered no protection or fairness by the refereeing crew. Despite the exit, Dalic was proud of the fighting spirit his team showed in the second period.
"The refereeing was very bad. Not a single foul, not a single interruption in our favor," Dalic stated. "It was bad refereeing, but Croatia lost and we don't have the right to comment much. I'm sorry.
"First, congratulations to Portugal and I wish them all the best for the rest of the competition. In the second half, we turned the game in our favor, we created many opportunities and, in the end, we didn't deserve this result. I can only congratulate the boys, but, well, on the two previous occasions we were lucky at certain moments."
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Croatia eliminated, while Portugal advances to the round of 16
Croatia has been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup and now faces its next international match. They are scheduled to play in the UEFA Nations League in September. Meanwhile, Portugal will face Spain in the round of 16 at Dallas Stadium on Monday.
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