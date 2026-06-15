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Federico Chiesa 'determined' to stay at Liverpool after Arne Slot exit as he seeks to prove himself to Andoni Iraola
Slot departure sparks U-turn for Chiesa
Chiesa’s time at Anfield appeared to be nearing a premature end after a difficult 2025-26 season where he struggled to break into the starting XI. However, the departure of Slot has shifted the winger's perspective, according to TuttoJuve reporter Mirko Di Natale. While he was previously linked with a return to Italy, the 28-year-old is now said to be focused on staying with the Premier League giants to prove his worth to the new coaching staff.
The Italian forward has endured a period of stagnation, finishing the season with just 726 minutes of action across all competitions. Despite this lack of rhythm, Chiesa believes that a fresh start under Iraola could provide the platform he needs to finally justify the hype that accompanied his move from Juventus. Unless the club actively places him on the transfer list, his priority remains succeeding in England.
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Determination to impress Iraola
Iraola’s arrival marks a significant tactical shift for Liverpool, and Chiesa is said to be eager to show that his skillset fits the Spaniard’s high-intensity system. The winger is "determined" to turn things around on Merseyside, viewing the upcoming pre-season as a critical opportunity to reset and reclaim a spot in the primary rotation. This stance comes despite heavy interest from Serie A clubs who are monitoring his situation closely.
During a post-season interview, the winger reflected on his recent struggles but remained optimistic about the future. "I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see," Chiesa said regarding his plans for the summer. This proactive approach suggests he is not ready to give up on his Premier League dream just yet.
Juventus and Como links persisted
While Chiesa’s current stance is focused on succeeding at Anfield, interest from Italy remains high. Both Juventus and Como have been mentioned as potential landing spots should his situation on Merseyside fail to improve. The winger has never hidden his affection for his former club, noting that the bond between himself and the Bianconeri remains strong despite the nature of his exit in 2024.
"I'd love to return to Juventus," Chiesa recently admitted. "It's also been said that I demanded a lot of money, but the truth is different: I was never offered a renewal. We never even discussed it. [Cristiano] Giuntoli and Thiago Motta told me: 'Fede, we don't need you: find a team.' I was lucky; I started again with one of the top five in the world, Liverpool. But Juventus is always in my heart and I'd like to return. I've never discussed money with Juve and I never will."
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Proving fitness for club and country
Beyond his club future, Chiesa is also focused on silencing critics regarding his fitness levels. He faced backlash in Italy after missing crucial World Cup play-offs in March, but he was quick to defend his commitment to the national team. "[Former head coach Gennaro] Gattuso has already said it, and I thank him. Rino is a fantastic man, rare in the world of football. Unfortunately, injuries happen, and I arrived at Coverciano with some physical problems. In fact, I was sent home after a consultation with the doctors and was out for a week and a half with Liverpool," he explained.
He continued: "I understand that people might be thinking about other things at a time like this, but I also won with the national team! Some people sometimes forget that... The only pain was seeing Italy out of the World Cup. I'm very attached to the blue jersey, and I suffered." As he gears up for pre-season with Liverpool, Chiesa knows that maintaining his fitness is the primary hurdle between him and a regular starting spot in Iraola’s new-look side.