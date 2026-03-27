Getty/GOAL
‘Always a fear’ - Frank Lampard return to Chelsea could happen as ex-Coventry striker admits third stint as Blues boss cannot be ruled out
Lampard has rebuilt his coaching reputation at Coventry
Having taken in 648 appearances for Chelsea as a player - scoring 211 goals while landing Premier League, Champions League and Europa League titles - emotional ties to west London were always going to lead Lampard back down that path at some stage.
After proving his worth at Derby, Chelsea did come calling in the summer of 2019. That reign only lasted until January 2021, with consistent results and performances proving difficult to generate. A shock SOS call was sent in Lampard’s direction in April 2023.
Filling the role of caretaker boss at the Bridge, a difficult 11-game reign delivered eight defeats and just one victory. Lampard remained out of the dugout until stepping back into the Championship with Coventry in November 2024.
He has done a brilliant job there, leading the Sky Blues to the top of the second tier table as they seek to bring a 25-year exile from the English top-flight to a close. It does, however, remain to be seen whether Lampard will take charge of them among the elite as another spell with Chelsea is being mooted - as current Blues boss Liam Rosenior sees his future called into question.
- Getty/GOAL
Could Lampard return to Chelsea for a third spell as boss?
Asked if there is any fear of Lampard moving on, Morrison - speaking via Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers - told GOAL in an exclusive interview: “There’s always a fear that Frank Lampard could go to Chelsea. I think Frank Lampard is a brilliant manager. The job he’s done at Coventry has been outstanding, to be fair. And obviously everyone knows Frank’s a legend at Chelsea through his playing career, but he’s done ever so well to go to Coventry and get them where they are this season - within touching distance of a return to the Premier League.
“There’s always going to be big talk, and there are going to be loads of clubs looking at Frank Lampard to be their manager. Even [Crystal] Palace in the summer will probably be looking at Frank Lampard. His stock is going to be really high at this moment in time. Full credit to him - he’s been outstanding since he went into Coventry.”
Coventry know Lampard is likely to attract interest
While Lampard’s “stock” is high at present, as the Sky Blues look to savour title-winning glory in 2026, the 47-year-old has been around long enough to know that opinions can change quickly in football. If Coventry were to stumble out of the blocks in the Premier League next season, then more uncomfortable questions would be asked of the man in the dugout.
With that in mind, Morrison added when pressed on the need to embrace opportunities when they are presented - rather than wait and hope for the best: “You do have to take the chances. So I think if someone like Chelsea comes knocking on the door for him again, he’s going to find it hard to turn them down, even though he has loyalty to Coventry right now.
“And Coventry would probably know that - but that’s just the way football goes, because these opportunities don't always come again. But at this moment, it’s all rumours, isn’t it? I think he’s fully focused on getting Coventry promoted to the Premier League and being a Premier League manager again.”
- Getty
Transfer plans being readied as promotion draws ever closer
If the Sky Blues are to take that step, with Lampard still calling the shots, then big money would need to be invested in the summer transfer window - with the likes of Sunderland and Leeds showing in 2025-26 what can be achieved through shrewd recruitment.
Morrison, who spent two years with Coventry between 2008 and 2010, went on to say: “The chairman has to spend money. If he doesn’t spend money, it’s going to be a long season and an unhappy manager. You’ve got to go and invest. As much as the players who have brought you up have done a brilliant job, you need a big squad to compete in the Premier League. The jump from the Championship to the Premier League is massive.
“You’ve seen how Sunderland have spent money, Leeds have spent money. Both of those teams look like they’re going to survive this season - well, Sunderland have definitely survived. Leeds are still in the mix but I still think they’ll be all right. And you have to spend money to compete with these big clubs. Sunderland recruited outstanding and now they’re in the top half of the table. It’s been an outstanding season. So yeah, if Coventry get promoted, I think they know they’ll have to spend some money.”
Coventry have seven games left to take in this season. The first of those will see Derby make a short trip from the East to West Midlands on April 3. Lampard’s side are sat nine points clear at the summit, and 11 clear of Ipswich in third - meaning that they are just a few positive results away from wrapping up automatic promotion.