Porto trigger buy option for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in £19m permanent transfer

According to an official statement released by the club on Monday, Porto have triggered the purchase clause for Kiwior. The 26-year-old originally arrived on loan for a £1.7 million fee, but the Portuguese side have now secured him permanently. Porto confirmed: "FC Porto has triggered the purchase option included in the loan agreement signed with Arsenal FC and will now definitively hold the sporting registration rights and 100% of the economic rights of Jakub Kiwior for a fixed fee of €17 million (£14.5m), plus a variable component that may reach €5 million (£4.3m) subject to the achievement of certain objectives."