FC Bayern Munich could even secure a unique Bundesliga record, but Vincent Kompany’s bold experimental approach is now costing the side for the first time

Saturday’s game fell just short of the record. To match FC Schalke 04’s 1980/81 mark, youngster Bastian Assomo would have had to make his Bundesliga debut as a substitute against Mainz. Back then, Schalke handed top-flight debuts to eleven players under twenty; the current champions have reached only ten.

With three Bundesliga matches remaining—against Heidenheim, Wolfsburg and Cologne—the club still has a chance to match or even surpass the benchmark. What is clear is that, among Bayern coaches over the past 20 years, Kompany is the most eager to blood young talents and give them a chance to prove themselves in the first team.

On Saturday he handed midfielder Bara Sapokol his first-team debut. The 18-year-old Senegalese had already made his first-team debut two weeks earlier, coming off the bench in the 5-0 win at FC St. Pauli, and then logged a few more minutes in the title-sealing victory over VfB Stuttgart before being handed his first start in Mainz.

He had “earned” this privilege, Kompany emphasised before kick-off, stressing that a place in the first team is never a “gift”. You need real maturity to step into a game like this. It’s a big test for Sapoko, but also for the other young lads. At some point, you just have to go through it. You have to be there. Eventually, the moment comes to bring them along.”

The move had been expected, given Bayern’s high regard for the teenager—Kompany is said to be a particular admirer—and his rapid integration into the first-team setup. “You could see he’s got incredible talent and is a great lad. He’s really grateful. He did a brilliant job today,” enthused Leon Goretzka after the St. Pauli match.

Against Mainz 05 his talent flickered through, yet fortune was not on his side. Partnered by Aleksandar Pavlovic, the 18-year-old often looked uncomfortable against Mainz’s pressing trio of Paul Nebel, Nadiem Amiri and Kaishu Sano, and was stretched whenever the visitors countered quickly. It was therefore no surprise that the Senegalese teenager looked exposed in the build-up to two of the goals. For the second, he lost possession in the build-up and then failed to win the tackle; for the third, a simple feint by Amiri on the edge of the box sent him tumbling to the turf.

One poor performance, especially against a well-drilled opponent, is not reason enough to question his long-term potential. At the same time, Kompany’s first “Youth Research” experiment clearly backfired: only after Sapoko was replaced in the 77th minute did Bayern’s build-up play improve, become better structured and, thanks to two late goals, deliver tangible results.