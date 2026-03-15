'Far better options out there' - Roy Keane urges Man Utd NOT to give Michael Carrick permanent job

Despite his firm stance, Keane continued to acknowledge the favourable circumstances surrounding the caretaker manager. "He's had three weeks to prepare for the matches," he noted. "It's been good timing for him to go in there and he's done a very good job."

He added: "I take my hat off to him and if he does get the job in the summer, then good luck to him, but I think there's far better options out there for the next manager of Manchester United. If Carrick had been mentioned three months ago, you would have been locked up. He wasn't even in the reckoning. He's done a good job but I think there's, better options out there."