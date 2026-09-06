Fabian Ruiz admits Ballon d'Or dream as PSG and Spain star targets football's ultimate individual prize

His vital contribution proved evident in the World Cup final, where he registered a 91.7 per cent passing accuracy and created two chances before being withdrawn in the 62nd minute.

Speaking to Telefoot, as quoted by AS, he said: "I think it's every footballer's dream. To be recognised individually for all your work during this season or several years in a row.

"The truth is, I've been lucky enough to win many team titles. Individual ones, few. And why not dream of being as close as possible to lifting this trophy? It would be something very special and an honour to be able to lift the Ballon d'Or."