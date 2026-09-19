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Khaled Mahmoud

'We were horrible to play against!' - Fabian Hurzeler boasts Brighton 'dismantled the best team in England' after 3-0 Arsenal thrashing

F. Hurzeler
Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Premier League

Fabian Hurzeler has hailed his Brighton side as 'horrible to play against' after they produced a clinical performance to dismantle Arsenal at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls boss watched on with pride as his players ended the Gunners' unbeaten start to the season with a commanding 3-0 victory on the south coast.

  • A statement victory on the South Coast

    Brighton & Hove Albion continued their remarkable run of form by inflicting a first Premier League defeat of the campaign on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Seagulls entered the contest brimming with confidence following recent victories over Coventry City and Manchester United, and they translated that momentum into a dominant display against the title hopefuls.

    Hurzeler was understandably delighted with the manner of the win, acknowledging the magnitude of beating a side of Arsenal's stature. Speaking to Match of the Day, the Brighton manager stated: 'It was a special win. Not only because we played the best team in England but because of the performance. I am really proud of my team. It's always important to enjoy these moments. We were horrible to play against.'

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    Gunners silenced by tactical masterclass

    Arsenal, who had arrived at the Amex on the back of nine consecutive league wins, appeared uncharacteristically rattled by Brighton's high-pressing system. Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a precise shot from the edge of the box off the post. Bukayo Saka had a golden opportunity to level just before the interval following Martin Odegaard's deflected strike, but failed to capitalise. Brighton punished the Gunners seconds later as Charalampos Kostoulas turned in the area to double the lead.

    The tactical discipline shown by the Seagulls stunned the visitors, who struggled to exert any control over the midfield battle. Hurzeler noted the collective spirit within his dressing room, highlighting the depth at his disposal. The German coach explained: 'Intensity, intensity, winning the personal duals...we have to have the belief to compete with the best teams in the league. My players really trust each other on the pitch. If one player is out then another can replace him. Overall we wanted to be really good in every phase. We needed to be at the highest level.'

  • Pascal Gross leads the way

    The influence of Gross was a constant theme throughout the afternoon, as the veteran playmaker not only scored the opener but also provided the assist for the third goal. Chema Andres rose highest to head home a Gross corner 12 minutes into the second half, effectively ending the contest as a spectacle.

    Discussing the German international's contribution, Hurzeler added: 'He enjoys himself on the pitch scoring goals. You can really trust him and he makes the team-mates around him really better.' The victory was further bolstered by a solid defensive display, with summer signing Pascal Struijk impressing on his first Premier League start for the club.

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    Humility remains key for Hurzeler

    The result sees Brighton climb to third in the Premier League table, sitting just two points behind the summit. For Arsenal, the defeat serves as a significant blow to their momentum, leaving them in second place on goal difference but having played a game more than Manchester City.

    Looking ahead to the upcoming fixtures, the Brighton boss urged his side to maintain their focus. 'We go game by game. After the international break we have a lot of games. After wins like this we have to stay humble and understand why we had this win. We have to keep on going,' Hurzeler concluded.