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'An extremely special chapter' - Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger officially retires from international football with Germany
Concluding a 12-year international journey
Rüdiger has publicly confirmed his decision to retire from international football. The defender made his debut for Germany in 2014 and went on to make 86 appearances, scoring three goals across a 12-year spell.
During his international career, Rüdiger represented Germany at six major tournaments and won the 2017 Confederations Cup. The centre-back felt the time was right to conclude his journey with the national team, allowing emerging talents to step forward. Rüdiger issued a comprehensive statement detailing his memorable tenure and expressing gratitude to those who shaped his international journey over the past decade.
Speaking on a special chapter
In his official statement, Rüdiger spoke of his pride in representing Germany. "After some reflection, the time has come for me to end my career with the national team and make way for the younger generation.
When I first wore the DFB jersey in 2014, I couldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams that it would ultimately lead to 86 international appearances," Rüdiger stated.
"Even though the big title eluded us at the last tournaments and we suffered some painful defeats, this time has been an extremely special chapter for me, one that will shape me forever."
Gratitude to teammates and managers
Rüdiger made sure to acknowledge the immense support he received throughout his time with Germany. "A huge thank you goes to my teammates: for every tackle we battled together and the camaraderie in the locker room and accommodations – and above all, for the friendships that will last far beyond football," Rüdiger added.
He also praised, "The entire coaching and support staff: Thank you for your years of trust and the work you've done behind the scenes. A special thank you goes to Jogi Löw, Hansi Flick, and Julian Nagelsmann, who accompanied and influenced me on my journey with the DFB and also to my mentor in the U-national team, Horst Hrubesch. And of course to you fans: Thank you for your support - especially for the unique atmosphere at our home European Championship 2024."
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What next for Rüdiger?
Following his international retirement, Rüdiger will now dedicate all his energy to his club career. "A new chapter begins for me now, in which I will fully concentrate on my club. Thank you for the journey together. Yours, Toni," he concluded.
Real Madrid have a demanding schedule ahead, and stepping away from international duty will allow Rüdiger to manage his fitness and remain a key figure in their defence.
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