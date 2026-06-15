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Ex-Lens boss Pierre Sage agrees three-year contract at Crystal Palace to replace Oliver Glasner
A new era begins at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with former Lens head coach Sage to become the club’s new manager. According to a report by The Athletic, the 47-year-old has committed his future to the South London side with a three-year contract as they look to transition into a new chapter following a period of historic achievement under Glasner.
The Frenchman has already secured a work permit and is scheduled to begin his duties on July 6. This timeline allows him to settle in south London before the first-team squad returns for the start of pre-season training on July 10. Sage, who has built a diverse resume including roles as a technical director and scout, is now set to test his tactical acumen in the Premier League.
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Replacing a serial winner
Sage arrives at Selhurst Park to fill the void left by outgoing manager Glasner, who departed after a successful tenure that culminated in Conference League glory. The foundation left behind is strong, with the club still buzzing from their recent European exploits and the promise of Europa League football next season.
While Glasner's exit marked the end of a trophy-laden era, including an FA Cup success in 2025, Sage’s appointment is designed to provide continuity and fresh tactical ideas. He will be joined by his trusted assistant from Lens, Jamal Alioui, while the club has confirmed that existing coaches Paddy McCarthy and Andy Quy will remain part of the first-team setup to ensure a smooth transition for the players.
A historic rise in France
The 47-year-old’s stock has risen rapidly following his impressive work in Ligue 1. Before his stint at Lens, Sage’s senior managerial experience was limited to a year-long spell with Lyon between 2024 and 2025. However, it was his move to Lens in the summer of 2025 that truly caught the attention of Premier League scouts.
During his time at Lens, Sage guided the club to a stunning second-place finish in Ligue 1, finishing just six points behind back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain. Even more impressively, he led the French side to their first-ever Coupe de France title, defeating Nice in the final to etch his name into the club's history books before making the move to England.
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Fulfilling a Premier League dream
For Sage, the move to Crystal Palace represents the fulfillment of a long-held ambition. In an interview with The Athletic in April 2025, the Frenchman was open about his desire to manage in the English top flight, describing it as his "dream" and calling England the "best country" for football while praising the overall quality of the Premier League.
He now steps into a job with high expectations. Despite losing key figures like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi in recent times, the Palace board believes Sage is the right profile to lead a squad that has shown it can compete for silverware. With a three-year contract in hand, the new boss will have the time to implement his philosophy and lead the Eagles into their upcoming Europa League campaign.