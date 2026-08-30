Getty Images Sport
Everton push to sign Folarin Balogun as Toffees submit €18m bid to Monaco with American striker already agreeing personal terms
Toffees launch formal offer for American star
Everton have officially ignited their move for Balogun, submitting a concrete proposal to AS Monaco as they look to secure a statement signing before the transfer deadline.
The Toffees are operating with renewed urgency in the final days of the window, and the USMNT international has emerged as the primary focus for the club's recruitment team. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, The Toffees have submitted a proposal of €18M to their counterparts at AS Monaco and are pushing to sign the American striker.
The interest in Balogun comes at a time of significant flux within the Everton squad. The club recently had to navigate internal tension regarding potential departures, notably having to pull the plug on a deal for young talent Harrison Armstrong.
- Getty
Balogun gives green light to Goodison move
Crucially for Everton, the player himself is said to be fully on board with the project. Reports indicate that Balogun has already informed his current club of his desire to leave and has earmarked Merseyside as his preferred destination.
It is understood that personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as the former Arsenal man has already reached an agreement in principle over a contract to move to the Premier League. The striker is now waiting for the two clubs to find common ground on a transfer fee, with Monaco having previously been hesitant to sanction a sale during this window.
Tottenham drop out of Balogun race
The pursuit of Balogun follows a period where the striker was heavily linked with other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur. However, with Spurs adding the likes of Omar Marmoush and Savio to their ranks, the path to North London appears to have closed for the American. This has allowed Everton to steal a march on their rivals.
The move to sign Balogun is part of a broader attacking reshuffle that involves complex negotiations with Tottenham over other personnel.
- Getty
Monaco's stance and the final countdown
Despite Everton's optimism, the deal for Balogun is not yet over the line. AS Monaco have remained somewhat reluctant to lose the striker, especially given the interest shown by Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer.
During negotiations for Maghnes Akliouche, PSG reportedly raised the possibility of bringing Balogun to the Parc des Princes. While it remains unclear if the French champions will follow up that initial enquiry with a formal bid of their own, Everton have decided to act first to ensure they are at the front of the queue.
The next 24 to 48 hours will be decisive for Everton’s season. If they can successfully land both Richarlison and Balogun, it would represent one of the most ambitious transfer windows in the club's recent history.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting