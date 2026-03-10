Even Max Eberl was surprised! Atalanta Bergamo causes great astonishment against FC Bayern

However, the "experiment" with a back four, which Palladino had already tried out at the weekend against Udinese (2-2), failed spectacularly on this evening. The German record champions took apart the seventh-placed team in Serie A in the first half, within 13 minutes, using every trick in the book.

Josip Stanisic got the ball rolling after a clever corner variation. Joshua Kimmich saw Serge Gnabry making a quick run and only had to cross to Stanisic (12'). Michael Olise then skilfully placed a long-range shot into the far corner (22'), before setting up Gnabry just three minutes later (25').

"That didn't work at all," said Benedikt Höwedes, an expert commentator on Amazon Prime, but he also pointed out that Bayern had found the ideal tactical antidote to Atalanta's planned aggressive one-on-one play across the entire pitch. This was the almost detached positioning of the Bayern players.

For example, Jonathan Tah appeared on the left wing in the first half, and Dayot Upamecano was completely unmarked after a 30-metre solo run because his teammates pulled his opponents away from him with deep runs. According to Höwedes, Gnabry in particular deserved "an A with a star" in the first half.