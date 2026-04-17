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'It's like a final!' - Erling Haaland sends defiant title warning to Arsenal ahead of massive Man City showdown
Haaland prepares for duel
City's talismanic forward has underlined the gravity of Sunday’s showdown against The Gunners. The two heavyweights are set to collide in a match that many believe will determine the momentum of the title race as the season reaches its business end.
Arsenal suffered a significant setback with a defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, while City capitalised by securing three points against Chelsea. The results have left the Gunners with a slender six-point lead at the summit, though Pep Guardiola's side possess a crucial game in hand.
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'It's like a final', says Haaland
Speaking ahead of the clash, the 25-year-old suggested that City have shifted into a clinical knockout mentality. He emphasised that the pressure of the title race is exactly what the players at the Etihad thrive on.
"It’s always a nice fight and it’s always good to, as I said, to play against the best because that’s something you want to do," Haaland told Sky Sports. "It’s a massive game without a doubt. We all know the importance of this game. It’s like a final."
The pressure of the run-in
Haaland noted that the mentality of treating league games as finals is already well-established within the squad. He pointed to last week's 3-0 win over Chelsea as the benchmark for the performances required between now and the end of May as his side look to shift the momentum in the title race.
"Like last weekend was against Chelsea, it was a final as well. Let’s be honest and say that," he explained. "We have a final every single weekend now for the next six weeks. It’s a massive game, it’s probably the biggest and the best game there will be, so hopefully it can be an amazing game. These are the games you want to play and these are the moments you want to be in."
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Champions face ultimate title test
City enter the final stretch with seven hurdles left to clear compared to Arsenal's six. While the Gunners have led for much of the season, City’s recent form suggests they are finding their traditional springtime rhythm at exactly the right moment.
The clash against the Gunners represents their most significant test before the final match of the season. Following this match, City face a relatively favourable run of fixtures, but they must first overcome the pressure of facing Mikel Arteta's side, who are desperate to end their long wait for a league title.