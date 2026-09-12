Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-PORTO-MAN CITYAFP
Donny Afroni

Enzo Maresca claims Manchester derby isn't the most intense he's faced despite backing Elliot Anderson's 'Kings of Manchester' dig

E. Maresca
Manchester City
Manchester United
Premier League

Enzo Maresca is preparing for his first taste of the Manchester derby as City manager, but the Italian has downplayed the perceived hostility of the fixture. Despite the massive stakes at Old Trafford this Sunday, the former Chelsea boss insists he has faced far more volatile atmospheres during his career across Europe.

  • Maresca reflects on derby rankings

    Maresca has sparked debate ahead of his side’s trip to Old Trafford by claiming that the Manchester derby does not rank as the most intense rivalry he has experienced. Despite the global profile of the clash between City and Manchester United, Maresca drew on his extensive travels as a player and coach to provide context on what he considers truly hostile environments. The Italian has previously held roles at Chelsea and worked under Pep Guardiola at City, but his memories of continental clashes remain the benchmark for pure footballing vitriol.

    The Man City manager was candid about his expectations for the atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams. "We know how important a derby is, especially here, for the club, for the fans, for everyone," Maresca said. "It is a special game and the most important thing we can do is to try to be ourselves, in the way we have been until today. Then we will see the final result."

    "I have been involved in different ones. I promise you the worst is Olympiakos-Panathinaikos. I have been in Italy with Juventus-Torino, Sevilla-Betis, as a manager with Chelsea -- different ones. I know Old Trafford is quite different but the main focus for the players has to be the game plan, how we can win, how we can press, how we can be better. I want these kind of games, I like them."

    • Advertisement
  • Elliot Anderson Manchester City 2026-27Getty

    Defending the Kings of Manchester claim

    The build-up to the game has also been dominated by comments from summer signing Elliot Anderson, who joined the Premier League champions from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £116 million ($156m). Anderson ruffled feathers across the city by labelling the Sky Blues the "kings of Manchester," a statement that has added extra spice to what will be his first derby appearance.

    Maresca believes the England midfielder was simply reflecting the reality of his own lifetime, during which City have hoarded domestic silverware. "Probably the reason why Elliot said that is because he grew up in the last 15 years," Maresca explained. "I think Manchester City were unbelievable in what they achieved. So it was normal when Elliot said that. If you go back it's a different picture, but for me the reason Elliot said that is because when he grew up Manchester City was dominant."

  • Tactical battle and rest advantages

    City enter the derby following a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Porto in the Champions League, giving them a slight physical advantage over their neighbors. While United were involved in a Thursday night European fixture against Sabah, Maresca was quick to dismiss the idea that an extra 48 hours of rest would be the deciding factor in the contest.

    "Sometimes it happens in football," Maresca said "I don't have any doubt that Man United are going to be ready. It just matters to adapt. It happened last year with us, this season with them. Next season it will happen with a different team."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Team news and injury updates

    On the pitch, City have received a significant boost with the news that Nico O'Reilly is ready to return to the starting XI. The England left-back has been a miss for the Cityzens after being sidelined with a back problem that flared up during a warm-up session against Coventry. His return provides Maresca with much-needed tactical flexibility against a United side led by Michael Carricks. However, winger Jérémy Doku remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a calf issue.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI