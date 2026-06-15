Lionel Messi's successor? Enzo Fernandez 'dreaming' of taking over as Argentina captain and opens up in 'privilege' of playing alongside Inter Miami icon

With both a World Cup medal and a Copa América trophy already in his personal cabinet at just 25 years old, Fernandez is refusing to rest on past achievements. As Argentina prepares to navigate the highly anticipated tournament in North America, the midfielder is fully focused on helping the country become the first nation to successfully defend a World Cup title since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962.

With the tournament widely expected to serve as Messi's international curtain call, the motivation within the Albiceleste camp has reached a fever pitch. "We’ll try to defend it and win it again, which is what this national team have to do," Fernández asserted. "The Argentine people are so passionate, and we always want more. Winning the World Cup in 2022 is in the past now. We know it could be Messi’s last World Cup, so we’ll be there to defend our crown from Qatar as a team. We’ll do our best to retain it."

Argentina will begin their World Cup title defence campaign against Algeria, followed by Austria and will conclude the group stage against Jordan.