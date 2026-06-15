AFP
Lionel Messi's successor? Enzo Fernandez 'dreaming' of taking over as Argentina captain and opens up in 'privilege' of playing alongside Inter Miami icon
The dream of the captaincy
As Messi enters the twilight of his legendary career, the question of who will eventually inherit the armband for the reigning world champions is a frequent topic of debate in Buenos Aires.
"On a personal level, of course, I dream of captaining Argentina," Fernández revealed to GIVEMESPORT. "But that decision doesn’t come down to me; it’s up to the coaching staff. I don’t know when it might be, time will tell. It’s certainly one of my dreams and I’d be honoured to wear the captain’s armband."
- AFP
The privilege of playing with Messi
Despite his own lofty ambitions, Fernandez remains grounded and deeply appreciative of the time he currently spends on the pitch with the Inter Miami superstar. Messi, who guided Argentina to three consecutive major trophies between 2021 and 2024, continues to be the focal point of Lionel Scaloni's side. Fernandez was quick to acknowledge the unique impact the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has on his teammates.
"He’s different. He’s the greatest of all time, so it’s a privilege to share the dressing room with him," Fernandez stated. "He’s always been my idol going back to my childhood. I always dreamed of playing with him, so he did make a big impression on me when I first saw him. As the years passed and I got to know him, it became more normal. He’s a great person, and I’m so proud to share these moments with him."
- Getty Images Sport
Impact since the World Cup
Fernandez’s rise to prominence is inextricably linked with Argentina’s success in Qatar. After starting the tournament as a substitute, he forced his way into the starting XI and eventually won the Young Player of the Tournament award.
Reflecting on his development since that tournament, Fernandez explained how he aimed to liberate his captain: "I’ve developed a lot individually. Regardless of winning the World Cup or not, you naturally develop in football. You keep improving and working on your weak points, so I certainly feel more mature and like more of a leader. I’ve been working on all that on a personal level and the club [Chelsea] gives me belief to implement that day-in, day-out. I’m happy with my role and hope to keep improving by showing what I’m doing in every training session with the passion that I transmit to my team-mates."
- Getty Images Sport
Fernandez eyes historic back-to-back glory
With both a World Cup medal and a Copa América trophy already in his personal cabinet at just 25 years old, Fernandez is refusing to rest on past achievements. As Argentina prepares to navigate the highly anticipated tournament in North America, the midfielder is fully focused on helping the country become the first nation to successfully defend a World Cup title since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962.
With the tournament widely expected to serve as Messi's international curtain call, the motivation within the Albiceleste camp has reached a fever pitch. "We’ll try to defend it and win it again, which is what this national team have to do," Fernández asserted. "The Argentine people are so passionate, and we always want more. Winning the World Cup in 2022 is in the past now. We know it could be Messi’s last World Cup, so we’ll be there to defend our crown from Qatar as a team. We’ll do our best to retain it."
Argentina will begin their World Cup title defence campaign against Algeria, followed by Austria and will conclude the group stage against Jordan.
How far will Argentina go at the World Cup?
718 Votes