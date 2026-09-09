'Erling Haaland is an animal!' - Enzo Fernandez heaps praise on Man City striker after Champions League win at Porto

The chemistry between Fernandez and Haaland proved immediately effective, with the new midfielder setting up the Norwegian forward to break Porto's resistance in the 47th minute.

Praising the lethal instincts and character of his team-mate, Fernandez stated: "Erling Haaland is an animal. He is a beast, so every time he is on the pitch, I'm going to look for him, and hopefully give him many more assists. It is not just about the player he is, he is also an amazing human being, and he has really welcomed me in and helped me."

Reflecting on his reunion with the manager following their time at Stamford Bridge, the playmaker added: "I'm so happy that Enzo Maresca did all he could to make this move happen. He knows me so well from our time at Chelsea, and I'm so grateful for everything that he has done for me and my family. I'm going to give 100% in every training session, in every match so I can repay him."