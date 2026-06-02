England's World Cup squad numbers revealed as Marcus Rashford claims No.11 shirt in possible starting XI hint

England's squad numbers have emerged ahead of the World Cup, with Rashford receiving the No.11 shirt. The allocation has attracted attention because traditional first-team numbers are often viewed as an indication of a manager's preferred line-up.

Rashford's move into one of the classic starting digits comes amid intense competition for attacking places. The Manchester United forward has previously worn higher numbers for England, making the switch a notable development before the tournament begins. Elsewhere, several established stars have retained prominent squad numbers. Harry Kane continues as No.9, Jude Bellingham takes No.10 and Jordan Pickford remains England's No.1 goalkeeper.