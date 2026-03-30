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Elliot Anderson responds to Man City & United transfer rumours as Nottingham Forest star appears in England press conference
Anderson focuses on World Cup dream
Speaking to the media ahead of England's friendly fixture with Japan, Anderson insisted that he remains completely unfazed by the noise surrounding his future. Despite being at the centre of a potential bidding war between the two Manchester giants, the midfielder's priority remains firmly fixed on the international stage and his club's survival battle. "We have the World Cup this summer, my eyes are on that," Anderson told reporters. "Playing for England, I've got the badge on, that's all I'm thinking about at the moment. All the games are the same, I'm just going on the pitch and doing my best. Fight for whatever strip I have on, that's all I'm doing."
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United prepare massive push
While Anderson may be staying grounded, the interest from Old Trafford is reportedly reaching a boiling point. The Red Devils are searching for a long-term replacement for departing veteran midfielder Casemiro, who recently confirmed his exit. Michael Carrick’s side is said to be willing to overhaul their entire midfield strategy to accommodate the Forest man. United view Anderson as the perfect modern engine-room operator to partner Kobbie Mainoo, and, according to The Sun, will go 'all out' to get their man. With his contract at the City Ground lasting until 2029, he will not come cheap, but the Old Trafford hierarchy reportedly believes he has the Premier League pedigree required to help them compete in the Champions League next season.
City eyes £190m midfield rebuild
City are also heavily in the mix as Pep Guardiola looks to prepare for life without several ageing icons. City are reportedly weighing up a massive £190 million overhaul that could see Anderson joined by Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali at the Etihad Stadium.
With Rodri and Bernardo Silva’s futures uncertain, City sporting director Hugo Viana has identified Anderson as a primary target. The 23-year-old’s statistical dominance in tackles won, crosses, and fouls drawn has made him one of the most sought-after English talents on the market ahead of the summer window.
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Learning from the best on international duty
For now, Anderson is spending his time learning from the best in Thomas Tuchel's England set-up. He has formed a particularly strong bond with Arsenal’s Declan Rice, a partnership that many expect to see lead the Three Lions into the upcoming World Cup. Anderson credits the former West Ham man for helping him adjust to the demands of international football.
"It's really good. Since I've came he's helped me feel comfortable, he's helped me learn on the job. The relationship on the pitch is really good," Anderson explained. "On and off the pitch, seeing the way he plays, I'm trying to learn from him." With the spotlight shining brighter than ever heading into this international fixture, Anderson seems ready to take the next step on the pitch, whether his club future ultimately lies in the East Midlands or the North West.