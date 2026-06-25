Getty
Elliot Anderson alternative billed as ‘more of a Man Utd’ player by Red Devils legend - but proven Premier League performer could also come with £100m transfer price tag
Forest demanding British record transfer fee for Anderson
Experienced Brazilian Casemiro has bid farewell to Old Trafford after reaching the end of his contract and becoming a free agent. Many had been hoping to see the ex-Real Madrid star agree an extended stay, at least for another 12 months, with peak form being rediscovered at 34 years of age.
He has, however, left a sizable void to be filled in Michael Carrick’s engine room. Various cogs are said to have been identified that could help to keep that motor ticking over. England international Anderson has - after enjoying a meteoric rise to prominence at Forest - registered on the Red Devils’ recruitment radar for some time.
The 23-year-old does, however, come with a British record price tag - as those at the City Ground demand £130m ($171m) from any deal - and that has led to focus being shifted elsewhere. According to ex-United defender Pallister, that is no bad thing.
- Getty/GOAL
Transfer targets: Man Utd urged to make a play for Newcastle star Tonali
Quizzed on whether the right stance has been taken with City-linked Anderson after seeing his valuation soar into nine figures, Pallister - speaking in association with Spreadex Sports - told GOAL: “I'm a fan of Tonali. I think he's more of a Manchester United player. When he's on the ball, I think he maybe delivers a little bit more than Elliot Anderson.
“I think Elliot Anderson's all-action display would also fit into Manchester United in a way because of the energy he brings. But in terms of looking at a Manchester United player that I've played with or seen over the years, then I think Tonali's more of a fit.
“If they're not prepared to go and pay whatever for Elliot Anderson, I'm not sure what Tonali is but I’m sure they'll be asking £100 million for him as well. That's no disrespect to Elliot Anderson because I think he's a terrific player, as he's proven for England. But I just think for me, Tonali would edge it for Manchester United.”
Anderson & Tonali seemingly ready for big moves in 2026
While questions on one side of Manchester may have been asked of Anderson’s asking price, former Forest striker Marlon Harewood told GOAL recently that the Newcastle academy graduate could be worth every penny.
He said: “Anderson is definitely one of those players. If someone said that and put that price tag, with the money that’s going on in the game over the last couple of years, he is definitely worth the price tag and I think he will go on and do really well at whatever club he is at.”
United are seemingly not convinced, with their gaze potentially turning towards a man that is still at St James’ Park. Tonali is now a proven Premier League performer, on the back of his move to Tyneside from AC Milan in 2023, and would offer more energy and goal threat alongside talismanic Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes.
Ex-Italy international Giuseppe Rossi - who spent time with Uniteds from Manchester and Newcastle in his playing days - has previously told GOAL of why a fellow Azzurri star should be looking for another step up the footballing ladder: “He deserves it. He's been a great player for Newcastle. He was great at Milan, great for Newcastle.
“He's a leader out there. He provides a lot of quality, but also quantity. So, these are rare players in our game today. So, he deserves to play for a big team for sure. The price tags today in football are crazy. So, you're definitely going to be paying top dollar for a player like him.”
- Getty/GOAL
Deadline day: When does the summer transfer window close?
Various other targets are said to be in United’s sights - with a £35m ($46m) deal in place for Atalanta midfielder Ederson - with Premier League pedigree a quality that Carrick would seemingly like to acquire.
The summer window will remain open until September 1, meaning that the Red Devils - who will face newly-promoted Hull City in their 2026-27 season opener - have plenty of time in which to identify and land another more big-money additions.