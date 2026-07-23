Getty Images Sport
Elliot Anderson aims dig at Man Utd after completing £116m transfer to Man City
A big-money statement move
Anderson's transfer briefly stood as the most expensive deal involving a British player, only to be overtaken within days by Morgan Rogers' £117m switch from Aston Villa to Chelsea. Notably, City weren't the only Manchester club in the race for Anderson's signature – United had also been tracking the midfielder before stepping back from the pursuit, clearing the path for their rivals to get the deal over the line. Anderson arrives at the Etihad on the back of a standout campaign with Forest, where he barely missed a Premier League minute last season, and fresh off representing England at the World Cup, where the Three Lions finished third.
Currently taking a three-week breather after his international commitments in North America, Anderson is already looking ahead to the 2026-27 fixture list, singling out the first Manchester derby of the season, set for September 13, as one he can't wait to be part of.
Anderson claims City rule the city
Speaking to his new club's in-house media, Anderson didn't hold back when discussing the rivalry. "It's one of the biggest derbies in the world, and for as long as I've known Manchester, City have been the kings of Manchester," he said, adding that he relishes the idea of being involved in such an occasion from the outset.
He was equally direct about what drew him to the Etihad. "They're winners, they're relentless, and that's the sort of team I want to be a part of," Anderson explained.
Midfielder explains reasons for joining City
The move represents a significant step up for the former Newcastle ace, who joined Forest for £35m back in 2024. Further explaining his decision to move to the blue half of Manchester, Anderson noted the club's unprecedented success over the last decade.
Despite the high price tag and his rising status as a regular for the Three Lions, Anderson believes he is still developing. “It’s happened quite quickly, but I think I always believed I could get to this point, and this is where I want to be. Now that I’m here, I’ll keep pushing and try to take this club forward,” he explained.
- Getty Images Sport
Life under Enzo Maresca
Anderson has signed a long-term deal until 2031 and represents the first major acquisition for Enzo Maresca. The Italian coach replaced Pep Guardiola earlier this summer, and Anderson is eager to begin working under his tactical guidance. “I’ve watched his teams over the past couple of years and spoke to a few of the lads from Chelsea, and they all rate him very highly,” Anderson said.
Anderson's playing style is backed up by impressive statistics from his final season with Nottingham Forest. Anderson led the Premier League last season in most touches (3,300), most duels won (297) and winning possession (306). When asked what he hopes to bring to the Etihad pitch, he was confident in his all-action profile. “I think I bring a bit of everything. I bring quality, physicality, and energy,” he claimed.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting