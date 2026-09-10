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DREAM DEBUT for Como: Cesc Fabregas’ side crush RB Leipzig to announce arrival on Champions League stage
A meteoric rise from Serie B to European stardom
Exactly four years ago, on September 10, 2022, Como were languishing in the bottom half of Serie B, suffering a demoralizing 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sudtirol. Fast forward to September 10, 2026, and the transformation is nothing short of miraculous. The Lariani didn’t just participate in their first Champions League match; they dominated it, brushing aside a powerhouse like RB Leipzig with a performance that will be remembered for decades.
Fabregas had spent the week downplaying the magnitude of the occasion, telling reporters in the build-up to the match: "Against Leipzig, it will be a game like any other." This psychological masterstroke clearly filtered down to the players, who showed no signs of stage fright against a German side that is a staple of this competition. While Leipzig appeared rattled by the atmosphere and the intensity of the home side, Como played with a clarity and purpose that suggested they belonged among Europe’s elite.
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Baturina and Diao shine in dominant display
While much of the pre-match talk focused on the creative brilliance of Nico Paz, it was other stars who stole the spotlight on this historic night. Paz, though not yet at 100% physical fitness, still managed to showcase his class by providing two vital assists, but the night belonged to Martin Baturina. The Croatian playmaker scored Como's first-ever goal in the Champions League with a moment of pure magic, pouncing on a clever Tasos Douvikas cutback and finishing with clinical precision.
Supporting Baturina was Assane Diao, whose career trajectory at Como has been a rollercoaster. After a brilliant debut season followed by a difficult period marred by injuries last year, Diao looked back to his devastating best on Thursday. He was virtually unmarkable on the wing, constantly driving at the Leipzig defense and forcing them into retreat, before capping his display by drilling home Como's third goal in the 54th minute, teed up by Paz. Combined with the tireless work rate and clinical finishing of Tasos Douvikas—who demonstrated both his poaching instincts and his ability to link play as a modern number nine—Como’s attack looked like one of the most potent in the competition. Substitute Máximo Perrone put the gloss on the scoreline, finishing off a Nico Paz through-ball in stoppage time to make it 4-1.
Tactical mastery and the Fabregas blueprint
The fluidity of Como’s play was a testament to the coaching staff, with every movement seemingly choreographed by Fabregas from the touchline. This wasn't a team looking to sit back and defend their way to a draw; this was a side that wanted to suffocate their opponents. The tactical setup ensured that Leipzig could never settle on the ball, as Como’s mid-block transitioned into a ferocious press the moment a trigger was hit.
It is this "big club" mentality that has most impressed observers. Even when Leipzig attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, Como did not panicking. Instead, they doubled down on their principles, using their technical superiority to play through the pressure. The way the team manages the ball, utilizing short, sharp exchanges to move the opposition horizontally before delivering a vertical killer pass, has become a hallmark of the Fabregas era.
A new beacon for Italian football on the continent
For Italian football fans, Como’s performance was a breath of fresh air, drawing inevitable comparisons to the peak years of Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta. It has been a long time since a Serie A representative attacked a European fixture with such unbridled aggression and offensive intent. This Como side represents a new era for Calcio—one defined by bravery, technical proficiency, and a refusal to be intimidated by the status quo. They are a literal advertisement for the growth of the Italian game, providing a blueprint for how smaller clubs can compete at the highest level through smart recruitment and a defined playing identity.
While the league phase has only just begun, the rest of Europe will certainly be taking notice of the results coming out of the Stadio Sinigaglia. The club has transitioned from being a curious project to a terrifying reality for any opponent. As they prepare for upcoming domestic clashes against Parma and Roma, Fabregas will be keen to ensure his squad keeps their feet on the ground, but the fans can be forgiven for dreaming big.
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