DR Congo should have 'finished' England in first-half as Axel Tuanzebe says players 'kicking ourselves' after World Cup exit

Tuanzebe expressed deep regret following the devastating 2-1 loss, acknowledging that DR Congo had golden opportunities to eliminate their opponents much earlier in the contest. The African side took a shock lead through Brian Cipenga after seven minutes. However, they failed to capitalise on their strong start against world-class opposition, with Harry Kane scoring twice in the last 15 minutes.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Tuanzebe said: "Ultimately we're kicking ourselves more so because we felt we should've definitely held out the game. Probably should've finished it in the first half as well but it was unfortunate it was not meant to be for us today but we'll look on this and think how we can build for future tournaments."