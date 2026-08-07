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‘Double my salary’ - Why Lewis Hall is considering £60m Man Utd transfer as Chris Waddle sends ‘disaster’ warning to Newcastle
Mass exodus of talent heading out of St James' Park
Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Eddie Howe have already bid farewell to Tyneside, while Bruno Guimaraes is closing in on a £75 million ($101m) switch to Arsenal. Serious concerns are being raised in the North East regarding the direction in which Newcastle are heading.
Things could get worse before they get any better, with the summer window set to remain open until September 1. Interest is being shown in other proven performers that will be mulling over their options.
Hall falls into that category, with the 21-year-old full-back having seen his stock soar over the course of the last two years. He has become a regular at Newcastle following a £35m ($47m) move from Chelsea in 2023.
Manchester United, with fitness questions still hanging over Luke Shaw at Old Trafford, are supposedly ready to test the resolve of a Premier League rival by tabling a formal bid for Hall. His head may be turned by the terms on offer.
Will Hall head in the same direction as Tonali & Gordon?
Newcastle legend Waddle admits as much, with the former Magpies winger - speaking in association with BetBrain - telling GOAL of the Hall rumours: “I think all players will be looking at it at the minute. Anybody who's interested in a Newcastle United player, they'll be looking at it.
“The players will be looking and thinking, Man United, Champions League again, probably double my salary, if not more, a bit more security. You know, the clubs going in the right direction again, Man United.
“So, you can see why the pulling power's there and Newcastle, let's be honest, don't look to be doing a lot in the transfer market. Yes, they've signed two or three players, all 20 or under I think they are, and they're not proven, might improve, they might be a disaster.
“Look, the three signings last year, who were quite experienced players, didn't do very well at all. So, they're a bit of a club in a crisis and to lose Hall as much as the rest, it's very difficult to build a team to survive in the Premier League. At the minute, Newcastle will be looking over their shoulder more towards the bottom than they will be at the top.”
What needs to happen in order for Man Utd to sign Hall
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said when delivering an update on the Hall saga and what needs to happen in order for a big-money deal to be done: “Manchester United are looking to strengthen at left-back and that could be one of their next priorities.
“At the moment, Lewis Hall is considered too expensive and Newcastle have absolutely no intention of selling him. Newcastle have already lost several important figures this summer. Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham, Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona, Bruno Guimaraes is joining Arsenal and they’ve also lost manager Eddie Howe.
“Because of that, Newcastle are determined to keep Lewis Hall. Only an extraordinary offer could change their position, so we’ll continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.”
Hall asking price: How much Man Utd are willing to pay
It has been suggested that the Red Devils are prepared to pay £60m ($81m) for Hall, as he would be a useful addition for the present and future - with Michael Carrick in the process of piecing together ambitious plans.
Newcastle, though, will not part with another prized asset without putting up a fight. They are determined to ensure that new manager Matthias Jaissle does not see the squad that he inherited from Eddie Howe completely decimated before the 2026-27 campaign gets underway.
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