AFP
Donyell Malen hails ‘special’ Paulo Dybala connection after equaling Roma legend’s historic record
Dutch star flourishing alongside Dybala
The chemistry between Malen and Dybala has become the cornerstone of Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical setup this season. Following the victory at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Malen was quick to credit his Argentine teammate for his role in the opening goal, highlighting the intuitive understanding developing between the pair. The Italian press has dubbed Dybala and Malen a "dream duo," coining their new joint nickname: Dybalen
"My partnership with Dybala? It’s fun," Malen told DAZN. "Dybala made a great pass, I’m sorry he didn’t get the assist because the goalkeeper touched it. The important thing was to score."
- AFP
Chasing the ghost of Francesco Totti
By finding the back of the net against Torino, Malen has secured his place in the Roma history books by matching a feat previously achieved by the club’s greatest-ever player. The 25-year-old has now netted six goals in this season’s opening game stretch, a tally that sees him equal the legendary Francesco Totti’s start to the 2001-02 campaign. It is a milestone that carries significant weight in the capital, yet Malen appears to be relishing the pressure that comes with such comparisons.
The statistical significance of Malen's start is hard to overstate, as he becomes only the third player in the club's storied history to score more than five goals in the opening four matches of a season. While Totti's 2001 mark is the modern benchmark, only Pedro Manfredini’s haul of seven goals during the 1960-61 season stands above the Dutchman’s current return. "Breaking records? I know how important Totti is for Roma. I really enjoy playing this football and breaking all these records," he added.
Gasperini's tactical evolution and squad depth
Beyond the headline-grabbing exploits of the front line, Gasperini is carefully managing his squad to ensure they remain competitive across all fronts. The coach defended his decision to withdraw Malen early in the second half, citing the need for fresh legs during a congested fixture list.
"We need to get everyone in this squad stepping up a level, it was our third game in eight days, and you can’t have players with 90 minutes that regularly," Gasperini noted. "If we manage to give them 20-30 minutes off, it can make a difference in the long run. We also need to get those in the wake of champions like Dybala and Malen to step up, ready to be protagonists."
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Focus shifts to Inter showdown
With four consecutive wins under their belt, Roma are now preparing for what many consider to be an early-season title decider against reigning champions Inter. For Malen and his teammates, the Inter match represents an opportunity to prove that their current form is no fluke and that they are genuine contenders for the Scudetto
Gasperini acknowledges that Inter remain the standard-bearers in Italian football, but he believes his side is ready for the test. "Clearly, Inter are the reference point for this league, a strong team indicated by everyone as the best in Italy, even if I think Como are getting close," he concluded.
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