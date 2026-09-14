'You can buy a donkey for £200m!' - Thomas Meunier slams 'senseless' transfer market after former team-mate Ayyoub Bouaddi joins Manchester City for €100m

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic, Meunier made his feelings clear on the modern game's financial excess. The Sunderland full-back was quick to praise his former colleague, but he refused to validate the massive transfer fee attached to the move.

“He’s just transferred for £100m,” Meunier stated when asked about Bouaddi's valuation. “Ayyoub is unbelievable. But, I mean, we don’t need to speak about money, because there is no logic anymore."

He then delivered a brutal assessment of how top clubs currently conduct their business. “You can buy a donkey for £200m and a very good player for £20m," he added. "There is no sense anymore."



