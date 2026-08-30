'Anything can happen' - Diego Simeone opens door for dramatic Julian Alvarez exit amid intense Arsenal & Barcelona interest

Simeone has finally admitted that Atletico could face a late-window crisis regarding the future of Alvarez. The Argentina international was a notable absentee from the matchday squad as Atleti secured a 3-1 victory over Sevilla on Saturday, a result that propelled them to the top of the La Liga table. Despite the positive result on the pitch, the narrative surrounding the club remains dominated by the future of their marquee striker, who is reportedly pushing for a move away from the Spanish capital.

Speaking to Movistar+ in the aftermath of the Sevilla win, Simeone was candid about the fluid nature of the transfer market. "I'm not saying this now because of Julian, but I always say that something can always happen. Every year I say it," the Atleti boss explained. "It's football and something can always happen, but I'm not saying this for any special reason."