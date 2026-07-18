Didier Deschamps admits France don't want to play third-place play-off against England

The veteran tactician was remarkably candid during his final pre-match press conference, explaining that the emotional toll of missing out on a third consecutive final has left his squad feeling deflated. While the fixture against Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions is technically a high-profile encounter between two European heavyweights - with France previously finishing third twice in 1958 and 1986, and fourth in 1982, while England finished fourth twice in 1990 and 2018 without ever securing third place - the 57-year-old suggested that both sets of players are struggling to find the necessary motivation for what many consider to be international football’s most redundant fixture.

Addressing the media in Miami, Deschamps made it clear that while the prestige of the event has faded, the professional obligation remains. "I have a duty for this game. It is not friendly. It is a third-place playoff. The players, staff, and I have the duty to reach this last objective. It is less important than the final. England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are," Deschamps said.