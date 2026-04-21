In Spain’s La Liga, Real Madrid fulfilled their duty with a 2-1 (1-0) win over relegation-threatened Deportivo Alavés, keeping alive their slim hopes of winning at least one title this season. However, Eduardo Camavinga felt the brunt of the frustration still simmering among Real fans following the knockout defeat to Bayern.
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Despite Madrid’s first win in four competitive matches: Fans at the Bernabéu boo Real’s substitute
With six league games remaining, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side trail FC Barcelona by six points. Kylian Mbappé (30’) and Vinicius Júnior (50’) put the hosts in control, and although Toni Martínez pulled one back for the visitors deep in stoppage time (90’+3), Barcelona can re-establish their cushion when they face Celta Vigo on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Barcelona can extend that cushion to nine points on Wednesday (9.30 pm) by beating Celta Vigo.
Before kick-off, the first team formed a guard of honour for the U19s, who had won Monday’s Youth League final and were presented with the trophy to the Bernabéu crowd’s rapturous applause.
Six days after their Champions League quarter-final exit against Bayern, a deflected Mbappé effort put the hosts ahead. Brazilian defender Eder Militao then suffered double misfortune: he hit the crossbar with a shot and injured himself in the process, prompting an immediate substitution; Rüdiger replaced him (45’).
After Bayern’s exit, Real are back to winning ways—Camavinga booed
In the second half, Vinicius extended the lead to 2–0 with a long-range strike, refraining from any celebratory gestures and instead clasping his hands together apologetically. However, the Bernabéu has not forgiven everyone: Camavinga, who received a yellow-red card in Munich during the 3–4 loss, was audibly booed when he entered as a substitute in the 63rd minute and every time he touched the ball thereafter.
Alavés pressed for an equaliser, but Toni Martínez (45+5) and Calebe (82) hit the woodwork, and their late rally ultimately proved insufficient.