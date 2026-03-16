Deco told he's owed apology for inspired Joao Cancelo signing as Barcelona sporting director reveals ex-Man City defender is 'crazy Barca fan'

This current stint marks Cancelo’s second spell at Spotify Camp Nou, following a somewhat frustrating loan from Manchester City during the 2023-24 season. While he was a regular fixture during that first year, the lack of silverware left a sense of unfinished business for the Portuguese international. Since his January arrival, he has already provided one goal and two assists in just six league outings, proving to be a vital tactical cog for Flick. His versatility on the flanks has provided the defensive stability and offensive drive that was occasionally missing during the first half of the campaign.