‘Unless you can do better’ - Declan Rice urged to deliver blunt message to Harry Kane & England team-mates after leaving Three Lions legend Stuart Pearce baffled

Pearce believes the key to success lies in Rice unlocking his full potential as a dominant leader. Pearce, who earned 78 caps for his country, insists that the midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to be the best player at the tournament. Despite being a consistent performer, the Arsenal man has been urged to show more of the "steely determination" that defines the world's elite.

Pearce told the Daily Mail: "The top players are nice to a certain degree but on the pitch they have a steely determination to get where they want to go. I’ve been in dressing rooms after he has made mistakes and he’s reacted very positively.

"With Dec, you think he could win a game on his own because of his physical prowess and his ability on the ball. And you’re thinking: ‘Maybe a little bit more.’ I probably thought the same, back in the day at West Ham, but you don’t say that about many players."