Declan Rice won’t offer penalty-taking advice to Harry Kane but has complete confidence in England stars if World Cup clash goes to a shootout

Tuchel and the FA staff are aware that in the knockout stages of a World Cup, with an extra round, England are likely to face at least one penalty shootout. They play DR Congo in the round of 32.

Under previous head coach Gareth Southgate, the national team won three of the four penalty shootouts they competed in. They beat Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, and defeated Switzerland twice, but lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Tuchel has selected Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney partly because he is a penalty specialist. The squad also boasts other expert takers such as Anthony Gordon and captain Harry Kane.