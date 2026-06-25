Dayot Upamecano reveals plan to silence Erling Haaland with France star looking forward to 'physical' battle against Norway striker

The fixture serves as an intriguing reunion for the pair, who last crossed paths during a gruelling Champions League knockout tie in April 2023. Upamecano emphasises that proper body orientation is paramount when dealing with an ultra-physical opponent who excels with his back to goal.

He noted: "On their team's throw-ins, it's always better to double-team him. The free man in our team, usually the full-back, shouldn't be too far ahead of him, and I need to stay right behind, close enough, but without tight-marking him completely. It's difficult to try and anticipate or step in front of him because he's so powerful. Against him, it's always a real battle.

"The most important thing in a duel with him is your initial positioning and body shape, so that you can always see both the ball and him. If he gets away from you, it's hard to catch him because he's incredibly fast.

"Paradoxically, facing Haaland is more of a battle of movement than a pure physical scrap. You have to be ready on every step and watch where he is. We all know he won't touch the ball 50 times. He'll want two or three, but he will play those two or three at 100%, so you have to be at 100% yourself.

"But watch out - Haaland is an incredible player, but don't forget [Alexander] Sorloth, who I played with at Leipzig. He's very strong, very fast, and strikes the ball hard."