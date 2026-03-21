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David Moyes delighted with Everton's 'intensity' against Chelsea as Toffees manager says they fully deserved win
Moyes' delight after beating the Blues
Moyes was thrilled with his side's display as they put Chelsea to the sword at the Hill Dickinson. The Toffees now sit eighth in the Premier League table and are looking up the table; they are currently five points behind Aston Villa in fourth, and are just three behind fifth-placed Liverpool.
Moyes told reporters: “I thought it was our best performance from the first minute really right on. I thought we did a really good job. Chelsea were coming here, probably hurting a little bit from their recent results, but we were able to nullify it at different times. They've got so much quality on their side as well, it was always going to be a difficult game to deal with [given] the level of players they had."
Asked about the most impressive element of the performance, Moyes replied: “I think the intensity from the start really, the way we went about the game, I thought we played really well at times. I thought we played some really good football. Generally as well, just the way the players conducted themselves, I think they realised the importance of the game and the importance of us trying to win a couple of big games in the remaining fixtures before the end of the season. Tonight was a big game."
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Goodison-esque atmosphere
Moyes hailed the support of Everton's fans throughout, insisting that the Hill Dickinson Stadium finally felt like Goodison Park.
He added: “The crowd made it feel like a big game. It was a brilliant atmosphere inside the stadium. It was more like Goodison than we've probably had in any other game. I don't know if the 5.30pm kick-off helped that instead of the 8pm on a Monday night, but obviously it was a really, really good night and a big thank you to the support for the part they played, it helped us.”
Moyes keeping powder dry with Europe
Moyes admits he is not thinking too far ahead and is not willing to speak about the prospect of playing Champions League football next season, which could well be achieved by securing a fifth-placed finish, and admits a top-10 finish would be a success.
He said: "It's seven games to go to see if we can cling on to a position in Europe if we can. I'd say if we can get a position in top 10 we'd see it as a really good season, not near the bottom of the table fighting relegation. But I think we're here now I don't want to step away because you don't get many chances, so I think every game we have to see if we can get points and see if we can give ourselves a chance of getting in one of the European competitions."
He added: "I think you're getting carried away a little bit. They [league table] don't lie and they certainly don't lie at this time of the year. If you gave us a European spot I would be shaking your hand for whatever that was and whatever position that might be. It'd be a big step from where the club's been in certainly in the last few years. For the supporters here it would be great to get them back to Europe if that was possible."
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What comes next?
Everton face a long wait for their next fixture, given the international break. They will play Brentford on April 11.
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