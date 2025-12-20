Harry Sherlock

Freelance reporter and Duty Editor

📝 Bio: I'm a freelance reporter with over a decade of experience watching, writing about, and commenting on top-level professional football. I've covered teams up and down the pyramid, attending and covering matches in places as varied as Tonbridge Angels' Longmead Stadium and our national stadium, Wembley. I'm particularly skilled at match reporting, and pride myself on my ability to tell the story of 90 minutes to the whistle, while I also have a proven track record of accurate exclusive reporting; Mohammed Kudus' move to Spurs last summer being one such example.

⚽ My Football Story: It's been a period of ups and downs since my indoctrination as a Tottenham fan but it was all made worth it in Bilbao. My first-ever game was a 3-1 win over Bolton, at White Hart Lane, as my family and I were accidentally seated in the Golden Cockerel Club. Meetings with Teddy Sheringham, Kasey Keller, and Darren Anderton, and a brilliant Robbie Keane goal, sold me on a dream.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Expert match reporting

Writing engaging player and pundit interviews

Premier League and European football insight

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham exclusive stories

Precise and reliable sub-editing

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: What else can be said about Bilbao? We may have finished 17th, we may have endured a disastrous injury crisis, but somehow, by hook or by crook, we managed to win a major European trophy. I watched it at home, with my family, and the tears that met the final whistle will be remembered forever. Thanks, Ange, mate.