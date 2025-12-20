Harry Sherlock

Harry Sherlock

Freelance reporter and Duty Editor

📝 Bio: I'm a freelance reporter with over a decade of experience watching, writing about, and commenting on top-level professional football. I've covered teams up and down the pyramid, attending and covering matches in places as varied as Tonbridge Angels' Longmead Stadium and our national stadium, Wembley. I'm particularly skilled at match reporting, and pride myself on my ability to tell the story of 90 minutes to the whistle, while I also have a proven track record of accurate exclusive reporting; Mohammed Kudus' move to Spurs last summer being one such example. 

My Football Story: It's been a period of ups and downs since my indoctrination as a Tottenham fan but it was all made worth it in Bilbao. My first-ever game was a 3-1 win over Bolton, at White Hart Lane, as my family and I were accidentally seated in the Golden Cockerel Club. Meetings with Teddy Sheringham, Kasey Keller, and Darren Anderton, and a brilliant Robbie Keane goal, sold me on a dream. 

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Expert match reporting

Writing engaging player and pundit interviews

Premier League and European football insight 

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham exclusive stories

Precise and reliable sub-editing 

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: What else can be said about Bilbao? We may have finished 17th, we may have endured a disastrous injury crisis, but somehow, by hook or by crook, we managed to win a major European trophy. I watched it at home, with my family, and the tears that met the final whistle will be remembered forever. Thanks, Ange, mate. 

Articles by Harry Sherlock
  2. Daryl Dike GOAL
    D. DikeUSA

    🎥 | USMNT star Dike reveals secrets of rapid rise

    USMNT star Daryl Dike is the latest high-profile guest to join Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast. The West Bromwich Albion star opens up on his journey through college soccer, facing Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger, and naming the best opponent he's gone head-to-head with throughout a meteoric rise that has earned him 10 international caps ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

  7. arsenal
    ArsenalM. Arteta

    Piers Morgan backs Arsenal to begin 20-year reign in PL

    Famous presenter Piers Morgan has begged Arsenal to win the Premier League, and kick off an era of dominance that will see them become the Premier League's best-ever team. The Gunners have not won the title since 2004 under Arsene Wenger but Mikel Arteta's side are top of the league in December, and are dreaming of lifting silverware in May.

  9. FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CHELSEAAFP
    C. PalmerChelsea

    Cole Palmer return confirmed ahead of midweek PL action

    Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer is set to make his return after two months out against Leeds in midweek. The Blues star has been absent since the club's defeat to Manchester United on September 20, and while he returned to the bench against Arsenal at the weekend, he did not come on, with the England international being eased back into action.

  10. Wrexham AFC v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
    WrexhamChampionship

    Wrexham sent 'wouldn't hold my breath' warning over promotion

    Former Premier League star Luke Moore has told Wrexham fans that they shouldn't hold their breath over the prospect of promotion, as the club aim to find a way out of the Championship and into the promised land of the top-tier. The Welsh side have enjoyed back-to-back-to-back promotions from the National League, but Moore thinks they will simply run into too much resistance to climb out of the second-tier at the first time of asking.

  1. Lucas Paqueta West Ham 2025-26Getty
    L. PaquetaWest Ham

    Paqueta 'still suffering' from spot-fixing investigation

    West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo insists that Lucas Paqueta is still affected by the spot-fixing investigation the Football Association (FA) opened against him last season. The midfielder was sent off at the weekend against Liverpool, and later hit out at the governing body for their conduct and their lack of support while the case was being looked into.

Older